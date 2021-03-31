Newham men who bought BMW M5 in £112,000 fraud sentenced

Published: 2:04 PM March 31, 2021

Samir Awyes of Aintree Avenue, East Ham and Adrian Myrie of Paragon Close, Canning Town. - Credit: UK Finance

East Ham and Canning Town members of an organised crime group have been sentenced for their involvement in a £112,000 fraud.

Ringleader Samir Awyes - also known as Zeemir Ebankz - who is 34 of Aintree Avenue, East Ham; and Adrian Myrie, 34, of Paragon Close, Canning Town, faced the court after a Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) investigation.

The fraud involved opening a bank account in Stanmore using stolen credentials to match those of the intended victim.

The group fraudulently moved £112,000 of the victim’s funds into the new account.

They then bought a BMW M5 for nearly £70,000 at a garage in Hertfordshire using some of the money.

The remaining funds were quickly transferred to third-party accounts, and then into accounts that Aweys controlled.

It took place between September 26 and December 4, 2019, was spotted by the bank and referred to the DCPCU.

A wanted report for Aweys was issued and he was arrested on December 18 last year by British Transport Police while trying to check-in for a Eurostar train to Paris from London St Pancras.

DCPCU Det Con Jeremy Boxall said: “Aweys and Myrie callously used an innocent victim’s funds totalling over £110,000.

“Fortunately, we were able to track down both Aweys and Myrie, bringing them to justice for their role in this fraud.

“The DCPCU will continue to work closely with the banking industry to clamp down on organised crime groups involved in fraud.”

All victims have been refunded and the vehicle and its registration number have been recovered.

After pleading guilty, Aweys was jailed at Inner London Crown Court yesterday (March 30) for three years and nine months for conspiracy to defraud and being in possession of criminal property.

He was also ordered to pay £500 and €500 to the bank and received a forfeiture order for his laptop and phone to be seized by the police.

On March 19 at the same court, Myrie pleaded guilty to facilitating the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He received an 18-month community order, a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days, an order to pay £300 court costs within three months and a forfeiture order for his phone.