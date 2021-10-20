Forest Gate triple shooting: 'Safety is everybody's business,' councillor says

Published: 11:52 AM October 20, 2021

A Newham Council cabinet chief said the safety of residents is everybody's business after three people were shot in Forest Gate. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

"The safety of residents is everybody's business."

That was the message from a town hall chief following a triple shooting in Upton Lane, Forest Gate.

Cabinet member for brighter futures, Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe, said: "The safety of our residents, especially those that are children, is everybody's business."

She was speaking about continued efforts to tackle serious youth violence in Newham during a meeting at Old Town Hall, Stratford on October 18.

The statement came 10 days after shots were fired into a barber's shop, injuring two men and a 17-year-old boy.

Police were called just before 7pm after a number of suspects fired shots into the shop. One of the victims was also stabbed.

A 22-year-old man who suffered gunshot and stab injuries remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The two other victims - a 19-year-old man and the 17-year-old - remain in hospital, although neither is in a life-threatening condition, according to the Met.

Cllr Lee-Phakoe said: "The impact of such an event is widely felt by all. We are committed to ensuring our neighbourhoods are safe.

"We are working with the Met Police to ensure this happens."

Three teenagers were shot at a barber's shop in a part of Forest Gate which also saw a shooting and stabbing victim found in December last year. - Credit: Google

In the aftermath of the triple shooting, the mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, and councillors visited the neighbourhood to listen to concerns and provide reassurance, the meeting heard.

Cllr Lee-Phakoe's speech in front of fellow councillors also follows the stabbing and shooting of a man who was found in nearby Skelton Road on December 19 last year. Armed police descended on Dunbar Road two days later following reports of a gunshot.

Those incidents led neighbours to warn it was only a matter of time before someone is killed.

In September there were 248 incidents of violence with injury in Newham compared to 235 and 247 in the same month in 2020 and 2019 respectively, according to the Met.

A day after the Upton Lane shooting, Det Sgt Mat Freeman said: "The use of a firearm last night in a crowded part of Newham was callous and reckless.

"I am determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

To date, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the police on 101. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.