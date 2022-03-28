News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Restaurant stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:24 AM March 28, 2022
Sriram Ambarla, 23, of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday, 27 March after stabbing in Newham

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a restaurant in East Ham in Friday (March 25) - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a restaurant last week.

Police were called at 2.22pm on Friday - March 25 - to reports of a stabbing at an eatery on Barking Road.

Widely shared footage appears to show that the incident occurred at Hyderabad Wala, though this has not been officially confirmed by police.

Sriram Ambarla, 23, was charged yesterday (March 27).

Ambarla, of no fixed address, is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today - Monday, March 28.

The victim - a woman in her 20s - remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3946/25Mar.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Women's Safety
Newham News

