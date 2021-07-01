Junior Jah stabbing and shooting: Police appeal after arrests

Published: 9:48 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM July 1, 2021

Abubakkar Jah, who was also known as Junior, died in Custom House on April 26. - Credit: MPS

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing and shooting of Junior Jah have renewed their appeal for information and witnesses.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the Custom House attack or the burning in Plaistow of a Land Rover that is believed to have been used by the 18-year-old's attacker.

Abubakkar Jah - also known as Junior - died at the scene after being found wounded in Coolfin Road on April 26.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been knife and gunshot wounds.

Det Insp John Marriott, who is leading the investigation, said: “The incident happened in broad daylight at a busy time of day and I am confident that there are people who saw what happened, and also some people who have heard who did it.

“Junior was approached on Coolfin Road by someone in a Land Rover and during a horrific attack was shot with a shotgun before being stabbed.

“The vehicle driven by the murderer was later found burnt out at Routemaster Close [in Plaistow].

“Did you see the vehicle being burnt? Did you see anyone leaving the scene of the fire?

“If you were in the area at the time of the murder or the vehicle fire, do you have dash-cam footage? Do you know who committed the offence and why?”

Six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and all are currently released under investigation.

Det Insp Marriott added: "My team is ready to hear from anyone who has something to tell us, no matter how small - the information you hold could prove to be vital to helping progress this investigation.

“A young man’s life was brutally ended and a family is left devastated without the benefit of knowing who was responsible and why.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, please make the call.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 020 8345 3715 or 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting 4050/26April.

Information can also be reported 100 per cent anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org/ calling 0800 555 111.