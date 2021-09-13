Watch the moment 'stolen' car drives into vehicles in East Ham

Published: 7:10 PM September 13, 2021

A Range Rover is filmed driving into another car in Benson Avenue, East Ham on Sunday (September 12) - Credit: Instagram ig1_ig2

Caution: This story contains an embed of a video which features explicit language.

Video footage appears to show a car striking vehicles in an East Ham street.

The clip was filmed in Benson Avenue on Sunday (September 12) and a Range Rover can be seen ramming another car while onlookers watch.

Police said officers were called to reports of a car being stolen from outside a property in Melford Road, East Ham at 6.40pm on that day.

A Met spokesperson said the car was found abandoned in Claughton Road.

They added: "While on scene, officers were approached by a number of witnesses who said that the stolen car had collided with several vehicles on Benson Avenue before moving onto Claughton Road where the driver got out and into another car."

The force said no arrests had been made and that enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.



