News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Trial date set for man accused of Manor Park killing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:16 PM July 13, 2022
Trial date set for man accused of Manor Park stabbing

Shotera Bibi died after being found with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue on the morning of April 2 - Credit: Google Maps

A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of fatally stabbing an 80-year-old woman in Manor Park.

Shotera Bibi was pronounced dead after being found with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue on the morning of April 2.

Subell Ali, also of Landseer Avenue, was subsequently charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 4, and at the Central Criminal Court on April 6 and July 7.

A provisional trial date of March 20, 2023 was set at that latter hearing, a court officer has confirmed.

No plea was entered.

A mention hearing has been fixed for September 8.

Ali has been remanded in custody until that date.

London Live News
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Knife Crime
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

Priory Road in East Ham, Newham

London Live News

Woman and children flee fire in eight-story East Ham flat block

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
James Sinclair, 31, of Poplar, stabbed 40-year-old Shadika Patel in the chest

London Live News

Guilty: Killer who murdered lone woman at bus stop

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Sadiq Khan (centre) and Plaistow-born rapper Ghetts (far right) with directors and board members of UD and East London Dance

Arts & Culture

Multi-million pound creative hub opens in Stratford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A group of people thought to be migrants are rescued off the coast of Folkestone, Kent

London Live News

Arrest of 'Ilford kingpin' sparked ‘biggest ever' Channel crossings...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon