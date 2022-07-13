Shotera Bibi died after being found with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue on the morning of April 2 - Credit: Google Maps

A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of fatally stabbing an 80-year-old woman in Manor Park.

Shotera Bibi was pronounced dead after being found with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue on the morning of April 2.

Subell Ali, also of Landseer Avenue, was subsequently charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 4, and at the Central Criminal Court on April 6 and July 7.

A provisional trial date of March 20, 2023 was set at that latter hearing, a court officer has confirmed.

No plea was entered.

A mention hearing has been fixed for September 8.

Ali has been remanded in custody until that date.