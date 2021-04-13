Policeman attached to violent crime squad jailed for GBH after injuring man in Forest Gate

Published: 7:30 AM April 13, 2021

A serving police officer who was attached to a violent crime squad has been jailed for grievous bodily harm.

Pc Charlie Harrison, who was in the Met's violent crime task force, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, April 12 to two years and three months in prison.

The 39 year-old was convicted by majority verdict on Friday, March 26 following a five-day trial at the same court.

Commander Paul Betts said: "His actions were found to have fallen well below the standard we expect of our police officers, with a man left badly injured.

"This type of behaviour has no place in our police service and undermines the confidence of the communities we are here to protect."

The conviction relates to an attempted police stop on New Year's Eve in 2018.

A man in his 40s was walking with his two sons along Sebert Road, Forest Gate at about 2.15pm.

Pc Harrison, who was on duty and in plain clothes, struck the man's legs with his foot as he attempted to carry out the stop.

His victim fell to the ground, suffering a fracture to one of his knees.

The injured man, who needed hospital treatment for his injuries, complained to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog in January, 2019.

It decided the Met should carry out an investigation, which was launched by officers from the directorate of professional standards.

Pc Harrison was charged with GBH in August, 2019.

Commander Betts said: "This matter was subject to a thorough investigation by the Met’s directorate of professional standards and Pc Harrison charged and later convicted by a jury.

"Following Pc Harrison’s conviction, he will now be subject to disciplinary proceedings."

Pc Harrison is suspended from duty.