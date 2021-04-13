News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Policeman attached to violent crime squad jailed for GBH after injuring man in Forest Gate

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:30 AM April 13, 2021   
Charlie Harrison

Pc Charlie Harrison was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court yesterday (April 12). - Credit: MPS

A serving police officer who was attached to a violent crime squad has been jailed for grievous bodily harm.

Pc Charlie Harrison, who was in the Met's violent crime task force, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, April 12 to two years and three months in prison.

The 39 year-old was convicted by majority verdict on Friday, March 26 following a five-day trial at the same court.

Commander Paul Betts said: "His actions were found to have fallen well below the standard we expect of our police officers, with a man left badly injured.

"This type of behaviour has no place in our police service and undermines the confidence of the communities we are here to protect."

You may also want to watch:

The conviction relates to an attempted police stop on New Year's Eve in 2018.

A man in his 40s was walking with his two sons along Sebert Road, Forest Gate at about 2.15pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds of customers descend on reopened retailers
  2. 2 Election candidate slams plans for Durning Hall in Forest Gate
  3. 3 Jailed: Newham men who raped and robbed women in Hackney home
  1. 4 Stratford was busiest station on TfL network last year, data reveals
  2. 5 Tributes to 'hero' charity founder who dedicated life to Newham children
  3. 6 Newham pubs and bars reopening for outdoor service
  4. 7 Policeman attached to violent crime squad jailed for GBH after injuring man in Forest Gate
  5. 8 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
  6. 9 Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton believes they will make the top four
  7. 10 Seven cup finals for West Ham as they chase Champions League place

Pc Harrison, who was on duty and in plain clothes, struck the man's legs with his foot as he attempted to carry out the stop.

His victim fell to the ground, suffering a fracture to one of his knees.

The injured man, who needed hospital treatment for his injuries, complained to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog in January, 2019.

It decided the Met should carry out an investigation, which was launched by officers from the directorate of professional standards.

Pc Harrison was charged with GBH in August, 2019.

Commander Betts said: "This matter was subject to a thorough investigation by the Met’s directorate of professional standards and Pc Harrison charged and later convicted by a jury.

"Following Pc Harrison’s conviction, he will now be subject to disciplinary proceedings."

Pc Harrison is suspended from duty.

Crime
Courts
Metropolitan Police
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rahiem Anderson was given a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering Santino Dymiter in Plaistow

Knife Crime

Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing

Emily Pennink, PA

Logo Icon
Newham Trackside Wall

Arts & Culture

Mural sparks criticism after 'crime and murders' describe North Woolwich

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
hallsville road

Crime

Man, 54, arrested as Canning Town crane protest ends

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A forensic officer at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, east London after two men died at a pr

Crime

Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes

Emily Pennink

Logo Icon