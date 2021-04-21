News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police officer to appear in court after death of man in East Ham

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 6:32 PM April 21, 2021   
stratford police station

PC Daniel Bowen is based at Stratford Police Station. - Credit: Google

A police officer is due to appear in court to face a charge of causing death by careless driving.

PC Daniel Bowen, who is based at Stratford Police Station, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (April 22).

The 28-year-old's appearance follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

The probe was into a road traffic incident in East Ham in July, after which an 83-year-old man died in hospital.

The investigation was completed within six months.

The IOPC provided a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which then made the decision to charge PC Bowen.

