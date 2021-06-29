Policeman from Hornchurch denies causing pensioner's death in East Ham

Published: 4:10 PM June 29, 2021

Pc Daniel Bowen from Hornchurch pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey today (June 29) to a single charge of causing the death of Peter Dawes by careless or inconsiderate driving. - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

A policeman has denied causing the death of a pensioner by careless driving.

Pc Daniel Bowen from Hornchurch was allegedly driving a marked police van when it hit 83-year-old Peter Dawes as he crossed a road in East Ham.

The collision happened in Ron Leighton Way on July 15 last year. Mr Dawes died in hospital on August 3.

Pc Bowen, who is based at Stratford police station, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on Tuesday, June 29.

The 28-year-old Metropolitan Police officer pleaded not guilty to a single charge of causing the death of Mr Dawes by careless or inconsiderate driving.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Justice Wall set a provisional five-day trial to start on December 13.

The judge confirmed the trial would be held before him at a venue to be confirmed at a later date. Pc Bowen is on unconditional bail.