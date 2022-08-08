Reward offered to trace Maryland fatal stabbing 'suspect'

A £10,000 reward has been offered by detectives in a bid to trace a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Maryland.

The Met Police is continuing to appeal for information to find Ryan Igbinovia, 26, who a spokesperson said is a suspect in its investigation into the death of Michael Fadeyibi.

Michael, 23, was killed in Henniker Road in the early hours of August 6 last year, having been pursued and then stabbed multiple times.

Michael's father Charlie said the family lost "a beloved son, brother and grandson".

"No human being deserves such a horrible death; I can’t imagine how terrified he must have been during his last moments, how he must have fought to his last breath to stay alive."

Michael Fadeyibi was called "a beloved son, brother and grandson" by his dad - Credit: Met Police

He urged anyone with information about Igbinovia's whereabouts to contact police.

Christopher Owens-Wright, 23, of Chatsworth Road, Maryland, was found guilty of murder and section 18 GBH at Inner London Crown Court in July.

The GBH conviction relates to a second man, who was with Michael and was also stabbed but survived his injuries.

Christopher Owens-Wright will be sentenced for Michael's murder next month - Credit: Met Police

After his conviction, Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, from the Met's specialist crime command, said: “The prosecution likened this pursuit to a hunter tracking their prey and that is a disturbing image but one I cannot disagree with."

Owens-Wright will be sentenced at the same court on September 16.

Charlie said: "Whatever he gets will never be justice for our son Michael’s life.

"It is us as a family who have been given a life sentence which started the day that Michael was murdered."

According to police, Igbinovia has links to Stratford, southeast London and Birmingham.

Det Ch Insp Allen said: “I am certain that somebody will know where Igbinovia is.

"If you have seen him, or know where he is, then I would implore you to please get in touch.

"If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about Igbinovia’s whereabouts is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 1570.

People can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.