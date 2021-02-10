News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Police crack down on people not wearing face masks at train stations

person

Tom Ambrose

Published: 12:57 PM February 10, 2021   
Operation Steed

Operation Steed has been running since January - Credit: BTP

A man was stopped at Upton Park tube station for not wearing a face mask, as police continue to target commuters in Newham.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) have stepped up patrols at the station, as well as increasing their presence at nearby East Ham and West Ham stations.

Since January 9, BTP have made 13 arrests as part of Operation Steed, including a man who was spotted not wearing a face mask.

His arrest, on January 18, came after he was searched and officers found 10 bags of what was suspected to be cannabis.

The operation has included high visibility and plain clothed patrols, as well as knife arches.

You may also want to watch:

PS Sadiq Ali, who leads one of BTP's neighbourhood policing teams, said: “The operations limit disruption, tackle anti-social behaviour towards rail staff, catch wanted criminals and keep journeys safe and peaceful."

