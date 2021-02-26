Police investigate burglary and injury at 'cannabis' house

Published: 2:20 PM February 26, 2021

Police at the scene in Eleanor Road, Stratford. - Credit: Supplied

Police are investigating a house believed to contain cannabis after emergency services swarmed a street in Stratford.

Met Police were called to Eleanor Road about 6am today (Friday, February 26) to a report of a burglary and an injured man at a house which was believed to contain cannabis.

A Met spokesperson said officers attended and London Fire Brigade helped them gain entry.

The man who had been reported injured was not found.

“The property has been made secure and officers remain on scene,” the spokesperson said.

“Extensive enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote CAD1003/26FEB.