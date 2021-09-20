Police appeal to bystanders in alleged rape case

Published: 7:48 AM September 20, 2021

Police believe these unwitting bystanders could be key to helping piece together the moments before and after the assault. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are looking to identify members of the public who may have witnessed the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Stratford earlier this month.

On Saturday, September 4, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, the girl was approached by an unknown man while walking along Montifichet Road.

The man put his arm around her and led her away from the footpath before forcing her behind a bench and raping her.

The incident was caught on CCTV and officers are carrying out enquiries.

They have released a number of images of people who may have passed the incident without realising, who they believe could be key to helping piece together the moments before and after the assault.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Servants, from the local policing team in Newham, said: "This was a horrific attack and we have specially trained officers providing support to the victim as we work to find and arrest the person responsible.

"If you recognise yourself in the CCTV images, or recognise someone you know, please call us immediately. Identifying these people could assist us in progressing the case."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2309/05Aug. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.