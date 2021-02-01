CCTV appeal after girl sexually assaulted on Newham bus
- Credit: Met Police
Police investigating a sexual assault on a Newham bus are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they wish to speak to.
A girl was reportedly sexually assaulted on a route 241 bus near Freemasons Road in Custom House about 1pm on November 17, 2020.
Det Sgt Ian Beattie of the Roads and Transport Policing Command said: "Maintaining a safe network for those travelling on buses is vital.
“Sexual assaults on buses in London are very rare but when they do happen, we prioritise supporting the victim and catching those responsible.
"The technology available to use is very strong and we encourage anyone who is a victim of witnesses of such offence to contact police so we can work to track down the perpetrator."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.
To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
