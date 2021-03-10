Man critical after stabbing in Plaistow

Published: 10:19 AM March 10, 2021

Maud Road, at the junction with Stratford Road, in Plaistow, where a man in his 20s was stabbed late Saturday night, March 6. - Credit: Google

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Plaistow.

Police were called about 11.40pm on Saturday, March 6 to reports of a stabbing in Maud Road, at the junction with Stratford Road, next to Portway Primary School.

A man in his 20s was found suffering from multiple stab injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested, with detectives appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Zoe Banks, investigating, said: “This was a brutal and vicious attack which has left the victim with a long road to recovery.

“We are committed to finding those responsible and holding them accountable for their actions that night."

Police are especially keen to hear from anyone who may recall seeing a dark blue saloon car in the area at the time.

"We believe members of the public may be able to assist with dash cam footage or home security cameras," Det Con Banks said.

“Were you in the area that evening and remember seeing something suspicious? If so, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101, quoting CAD 8827/06Mar.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.