Police appeal after 'shockingly violent assault' in West Ham

Published: 7:45 AM July 5, 2021

A man, 22, was found with a slash injury to his face in Alan Hocken Way - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “shockingly violent assault” in Newham on Sunday.

Officers were called shortly after 3.30am on July 4 to Alan Hocken Way in West Ham after a male victim, 22, was found with a slash injury to his face.

He is reported to have been pursued and attacked by a group of males in a car.

The victim’s car stopped after colliding with a wall. He was then pulled from the vehicle and assaulted before the suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening. There have been no arrests since the incident, as police enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Anastasia Bezanidou, from the Metropolitan Police's North East Command Unit, said: “This was a shockingly violent assault on a young man and we are working hard to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting reference number CAD 1507/4 July.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org