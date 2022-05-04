The man charged with the murder of Elliot Francique - pictured - in Plaistow will enter his plea in July - Credit: PA

A plea date has been set for the man charged with fatally stabbing Elliot Francique in Plaistow.

The 20-year-old victim was found with multiple knife wounds at a house in Hudson Close on Tuesday, April 19.

Scotland Yard described the fatal stabbing as a "brutal, targeted" attack which "devastated a family".

A man, also aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder on April 27.

Menelik Campbell, of Dalston, was charged with the offence the next day and appeared before the Old Bailey this morning (May 4).

A plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for July 20 at the same court.

He will be remanded into custody until that date.