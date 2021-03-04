Detectives release images after robbery in East Ham

Published: 5:33 PM March 4, 2021

Do you know this person? If so, call 101 giving the reference number 57203. - Credit: MPS

The police have released images of four people wanted in connection with a robbery.

Police want to question them following the robbery in Plashet Park, East Ham, on February 2. It was reported at 5.55pm.

Detectives from the Met are appealing for help from the public to identify the four who are shown in the CCTV images.

If you recognise any of them, please contact North East CID on 101 and quote CAD reference 2975/4th March

Provide the operator with the unique reference number of the individual you recognise which is shown under each photo.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.