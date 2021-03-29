Man charged with murder of elderly woman in Plaistow

Published: 8:28 AM March 29, 2021

A woman was found dead at a home in Kent Street, Plaistow on Thursday, March 25. - Credit: Google

A Plaistow man has been charged with murdering an elderly woman.

Donovan Miller, 30, of Kent Street, was charged on Friday, March 26 and appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates Court the following day.

He has been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (Tuesday, March 30).

Police were called at 10.18pm on Thursday, March 25 to a home in Kent Street, where a 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin are aware.

A police spokesperson said: “Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.”