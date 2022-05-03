News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Pensioner in 'critical condition' after being hit by car in East Ham

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:33 PM May 3, 2022
Appeal for information following East Ham hit and run

Police were called in the early hours of Sunday - May 1 - to Barking Road amid reports of a collision involving a 78-year-old pedestrian and a car - Credit: MPS

A pensioner remains in "critical condition" after being hit by a car in East Ham over the weekend.

Police were called to Barking Road at around 1.30am on Sunday - May 1 - amid reports of a collision involving an elderly man.

A 78-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car is helping police with their investigation, which is being led by specialist collision detectives. 

Det Con Liz Carrey, from the Met’s serious collision investigation unit, said her team is "working hard to establish exactly what happened".

Confident that the public could have helpful information, certain details have already been established.

“We know that a white saloon car stopped to let the man cross the road just prior to the collision taking place," she explained.

"It is really important that we track the driver of this car down as they may have vital information for our investigation."

She also urged any other witnesses to come forward.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact 101.

Alternatively, call the collision line on 020 8597 4874 and quote reference Cad 604/01May.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Newham News

