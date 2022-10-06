Man in court charged with murder of Otas Sarkus

Otas Sarkus, 20, died on Friday August 20 after he was shot in Raymond Road, Upton Park, on Wednesday August 18. - Credit: Met Police

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering Otas Sarkus.

Shaquiel Samuels, 28, is charged over the fatal shooting of Mr Sarkus on August 18 last year.

The 20-year-old, from Plaistow, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot injury in Raymond Road, Upton Park.

A second man, then aged 18, also sustained a gunshot injury and survived.

Samuels, of no fixed address, is the third person to be charged with murder and attempted murder.

A trial date for Dean Adams, 32, of Stevenage Road, East Ham and Deon Brisport, 30, of Lauriston Road, Hackney, has previously been set for November.

During a hearing before Judge Angela Rafferty on Thursday, a plea hearing for Samuels was set for December 22 with a provisional trial from September 11 next year.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

Reporting by Press Association