Otas Sarkus death: Image of car used in fatal shooting released by police

Published: 2:05 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 2:07 PM August 25, 2021

Police believe this white Volvo was used in the shooting of Otas Sarkus in Upton Park and are appealing for more information about it. - Credit: Met Police

Upton Park and Forest Gate residents are being urged by police to check their CCTV footage as officers bid to find out more about a stolen car they believe was used in the killing of Otas Sarkus.

Otas, from Plaistow, was fatally shot in Raymond Road, Upton Park at around 10.45pm last Wednesday (August 18) and died two days later.

The Met has released an image of a white Volvo 4x4 SUV which the force said was stolen from Manor Park on Monday, June 14.

Officers think it remained in the area until being used in the shooting.

The vehicle was discovered set alight in the early hours of Thursday, August 19.

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said finding out more about the Volvo and who was using it before the shooting was vital to the police investigation.

"We are urging anyone in the Upton Park and Forest Gate area to check their CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in case it is captured there," she said.

“Please think back to last week and whether you remember this Volvo – perhaps it was parked up outside your house for some time or you saw it being driven suspiciously.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help us get justice for Otas’ family.

“Similarly, if you were in the vicinity of Raymond Road on the night of the incident and have not yet come forward to police, please contact us or Crimestoppers completely anonymously as soon as you can.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Tielen or CAD 7763/18Aug.

People can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S82-PO1 to submit any photos, footage or information which could assist the investigation.