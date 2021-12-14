A Forest Gate man who posted videos of himself masturbating and urinating on the Underground has been jailed for 16 months.

Nikki Darke, 37, of Earlham Grove, committed multiple indecent acts, including urinating on the seats and masturbating in front of other passengers, whilst travelling on the Piccadilly Line between February and July 2021.

He was found to be publishing videos of the acts to Twitter and OnlyFans under the pseudonym ‘public p***er’ which he charged users to watch, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

He was arrested and taken to custody on September 4 after plain clothes officers on patrol spotted him travelling on the Tube.

Officers seized his phone and discovered he was also using his online platforms to obtain indecent images of children.

When asked in interview about the content he was sharing online, he explained “It’s me doing really stupid things in public places.”

Darke continued to explain he was publishing the videos and taking requests from online users to earn money, claiming “The people that pay, that’s what they want to see.”

Darke appeared in Inner London Crown Court on October 7 where he was charged with one count of outraging public decency, four counts of criminal damage and three counts of making indecent images of children.

On December 3 he was sentenced to 16 months in jail and handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) banning him from taking photographs or videos in any public place.

Det Con Christopher Pretty, said: “This was a foul and frankly absurd case, and I’m pleased to see such a vile offender taken off the network.

“It’s clear Darke’s actions were for his own selfish amusement and gratification, yet a number of passengers were subjected to witnessing his odious behaviour.

“As a result of our extensive enquiries, we not only reprimanded Darke for the damage he caused to railway property and the indecent acts he was committing, but also for the utterly indefensible indecent images he gathered.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that if they ever witness such behaviour while travelling they can text us discreetly on 61016.”