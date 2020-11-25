Police release images of two wanted men who may be in Newham
Published: 12:48 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 8:41 PM December 7, 2020
Police have released images of two men wanted in connection with seperate offences who are known to frequent the borough.
Mircea Popa, 43, whose last known location was in the Forest Gate area, is wanted for alleged threatening behaviour.
Archie Willsher, 20, is being sought in connection with an alleged common assault.
His last known location was in the East Ham area and police believe he frequents Newham and Essex.
Police advise people not to approach or confront these men.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 020 8217 7513 or tweet @METCC quoting the man’s name.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
