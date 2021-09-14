Machetes, zombie and lock knives: Five plead guilty after police seize 128 weapons in Plaistow

Published: 2:55 PM September 14, 2021

Jailed: Fred and Omar Truman, 61 and 27, both of Abbey Orchard Street, Westminster; and Jordan Lovett, 23, of Grange Road, Plaistow. - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been jailed after an investigation into weapons up for sale on social media led to 128 knives being seized in Plaistow.

Five people - including a man, a woman and a teenager from Newham - have pleaded guilty to knife offences as part of the investigation led by the Met’s violent crime taskforce.

After becoming aware of weapons including machetes, zombie knives and lock-knives being advertised for sale on Snapchat, the taskforce went to Grange Road, Plaistow on February 8.

These knives were among the weapons recovered from bags in the Trumans' possession. - Credit: Met Police

They saw Westminster father and son Fred and Omar Truman, aged 61 and 27 respectively, hand a bag to Jordan Lovett, 23, who lived there.

Lovett went inside and then came out with Loishana McKenzie, 24, and a 17-year-old boy.

You may also want to watch:

All three were carrying a large bag each, which they gave to the Trumans.

Officers searched the Trumans and found the three bags containing 58 knives, including machetes, combat and lock knives.

Both men were arrested.

Officers then searched the address in Grange Road and found another 70 knives, as well as empty knife packaging and shipment boxes addressed to Lovett.

Some of the weapons recovered from the address in Grange Road, Plaistow. - Credit: Met Police

Some of the weapons seized from the Trumans were identical to those seized from Lovett's home.

Lovett, McKenzie and the 17-year-old were all arrested at the address.

Evidence of weapons being marketed on three separate Snapchat accounts were found on each of their mobile phones.

Some other weapons recovered by police after the stop and searches. - Credit: Met Police

On September 13 at Snaresbrook Crown Court, the Trumans, both of Abbey Orchard Street in Westminster, each pleaded guilty to possession of 58 pointed or bladed articles.

They were sentenced to 14 months and 19 months in jail, respectively.

Lovett and McKenzie, both of Grange Road in Plaistow, were previously sentenced at Snaresbook Crown Court on May 24.

Lovett pleaded guilty to the unlawful marketing of knives and possession of criminal property, namely £585 in cash.

He was jailed for 15 months for both the offences, with the sentences to be served at the same time.

McKenzie pleaded guilty to the unlawful marketing of knives.

She received a nine-month suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

The 17-year-old boy, who is from Newham, pleaded guilty to the unlawful marketing of knives at the same court on September 1.

He was bailed to return to Stratford Youth Court and awaits a date for sentencing.

Det Insp Jason Colby of the violent crime taskforce’s investigations team said: “Due to their own greed and callousness, these individuals completely ignored the fact they could be facilitating violent attacks and bloodshed by selling these deadly weapons.

“I have absolutely no doubt that these weapons were intended for London’s streets and would have ended up in the wrong hands, including young children."