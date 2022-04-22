News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Update: Mosque attack 'not racially motivated', police believe

Holly Chant

Published: 11:52 AM April 22, 2022
A police car

An investigation into an attack on an East Ham mosque has led police to believe the incident was not racially motivated - Credit: Matt Powell

An attack outside an East Ham mosque involving men with hockey sticks is no longer believed to be racially motivated.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident which occurred outside a mosque on Pilgrims Way on Tuesday (April 19). 

At around 9pm, police were called to reports that a group of men had attacked members of the mosque. 

The suspects fled before police arrived at the scene and a number of people suffered minor injuries. 

A Met spokesperson says there will be extra patrols in the area, as well as a "proportionate policing plan" in place during Ramadan and Eid. 

A faith officer is working with the Muslim community but police do not believe the incident to be racially motivated. 

The spokesperson "could not go into further details" due to the ongoing investigation, but added: "That's what our enquiries so far have established". 

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 7482/19APR.

To be anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Newham News
East London News

