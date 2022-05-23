Newham men Mujahid Ali, Hamza Wahid and Mohamed Mohamed, all aged 25, were jailed for their roles in the brutal attack - Credit: Met Police

Three Newham men who brutally beat a man with a steering wheel lock and laughed about it afterwards have been jailed.

Mujahid Ali, Hamza Wahid and Mohamed Mohamed, all aged 25, were caught on dashcam footage from Mohamed's BMW planning the attack, carrying it out and talking about it while driving away.

They were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday - May 20 - after all pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing.

Plaistow men Ali and Mohamed, of Valetta Grove and Rowstone Walk respectively, were each jailed for four years and six months, while Wahid, of Queen’s Terrace in Upton Park, as handed a four-year term.

Investigating officer Det Con Andy Tucker said: "This was a brutal, pre-mediated attack which left the victim seriously injured and requiring emergency surgery.

"It is absolutely appalling that the three drove off and laughed and joked about the vicious attack while the victim laid bleeding on the street.

"They had no remorse for their actions at all."

The court heard that on September 8 last year, the 20-year-old victim was walking down West Road in West Ham when Mohamed pulled up alongside him in his BMW.

The victim tried to run but Wahid - who was already out of the car acting as a look out - gave chase, grabbed hold of him and punched him in the face.

As this was happening, Ali got out of the car armed with a steering wheel lock.

The victim ran away again and hid in a nearby garage, but he was soon found by Ali and Wahid, who repeatedly hit him over the head with the steering wheel lock.

After the attack, Wahid and Ali got back into the BMW and Mohamed drove them away towards Stratford Road.

The victim managed to get back to the garage where he was assisted by staff members.

Police say Safer Neighbourhoods officers on patrol then found the victim on the floor covered in blood and repeatedly vomiting.

He had a deep cut to his head and his shirt had been ripped off.

His left and right jawbone were fractured and required surgery with metal plates and screws.

Officers spoke to the victim in hospital and he named Ali and Mohamed as his attackers and knew the car’s registration.

Wahid was identified as a suspect a few days later.

Mohamed’s BMW was seized the day after the attack and police downloaded footage from the car's dashcam.

He was arrested on September 10 after trying to get his car back from the police car pound.

Ali and Wahid were both arrested five days later when they handed themselves into Forest Gate police station.

All three answered no comment to all questions during their police interview and were charged on December 7.