Jailed: Newham men who raped and robbed women in Hackney home

Published: 6:08 PM April 6, 2021

Edmilson Caimanque, of St. Olaves Road, East Ham; Adilson Mendes-Namdja-Uare, of Lincoln Road, East Ham; and David Fonseca, of Romford Road, Stratford. - Credit: Met Police

Three Newham men have been jailed for their roles in the rape and robbery of two Hackey women in their own home.

Edmilson Caimanque, 24, of St Olaves Road in East Ham; Adilson Mendes-Namdja-Uare, 23, of Lincoln Road in East Ham; and David Fonseca, 27, of Romford Road in Stratford were sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court today (April 6).

The men were convicted at the same court on February 12 and remanded in custody until sentencing, when they were jailed for a combined 43 years.

Det Sgt Adam Knott from the Met’s central east public protection unit said: “These men attacked two women who were sleeping in what should have been the safety of their own home.

"The evidence gathered, during what was an extremely complex and detailed investigation, led to the identification of all three defendants.

"The conviction and subsequent sentencing of these men is testament to the bravery of the two women who were attacked and I commend them for coming forward to report these horrendous crimes.”

The axe used in the attack. - Credit: Met Police

About 11pm on June 12, 2019, three men armed with knives and an axe broke into the victims’ home. The women were raped and £1,250 in cash and a mobile phone were stolen.

A nurse at a sexual health clinic called police the following day after a patient reported the attacks.

DNA evidence subsequently linked Caimanque to both rapes and a review of phone data showed he was in the vicinity of the scene at the time of the attacks.

CCTV footage and a review of mobile phone activity helped identify Mendes-Namdja-Uare and Fonseca as suspects. Forensic evidence also linked Fonseca to one of the rapes.

Later analysis of phone activity and movement showed both had been at the same place at the time of the offences.

Caimanque and Mendes-Namdja-Uare were arrested at their respective homes on July 9, 2019. Identifiable clothing linking them to the scene was found during searches of the properties.

Fonseca was arrested two days later.

Caimanque was found guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of robbery. He was jailed for 18 years for rape and nine years for robbery, with the sentences to run at the same time.

Mendes-Namdja-Uare was jailed for 10 years after he was found guilty of two counts of robbery.

Fonseca was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years for rape and nine for robbery to run together.