Newham men charged by police investigating supply of crack and heroin
- Credit: Google
Two Newham men have been accused of class A drug offences as part of an investigation into suspected county line dealing.
Haroon Rahim, 18, of Sheringham Avenue, Manor Park and 21-year-old Mohamed Hussein of Hockley Avenue, East Ham were charged by police investigating the supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London into Medway in Kent.
Each were charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and of crack cocaine between September 25 last year and January 5.
Rudolph Roberts, 18, of Charter Street in Gillingham, was charged with the same offences as well as possession with intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin.
The three men were arrested on January 30, charged the next day and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 1.
Mr Rahim and Mr Roberts were remanded in custody and Mr Hussein was bailed.
All three are due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on March 1.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Grave concerns’ over Islamic faith school after Ofsted inspection fail
- 2 Man who worked on Nightingale Hospital denies attempting to murder his mum
- 3 Shisha bar in Plaistow forced to close for flouting Covid rules
- 4 Man in 20s found stabbed in East Ham
- 5 CCTV appeal after girl sexually assaulted on Newham bus
- 6 Man from Bow charged with pretending to be police officer in Stratford
- 7 Landlords in east London buck trend by turning a profit during pandemic
- 8 Beckton student who almost withdrew application earns place at Oxford
- 9 David Moyes confident Jesse Lingard will return to top form on loan at West Ham United
- 10 Pensioner hails Covid-19 jabs as less than half of Newham's black over-80s vaccinated