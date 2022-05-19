Teidja Weekes, 42, of Romford Road in Forest Gate, is due for trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 15 - Credit: Ken Mears

A Forest Gate man allegedly committed GBH after robbing £121 worth of champagne from a Tesco in Barkingside.

Teidja Weekes, of Romford Road, has been charged with two counts of GBH wounding with intent, and one count of attempting to cause GBH with intent.

The above charges relate to an alleged incident at the Cranbrook Road superstore on December 13, 2020.

Weekes, 42, also stands accused of two counts of robbery, one of which reportedly occurred on the same date as the other offences.

In a separate incident eight days prior, the accused allegedly robbed five bottles of Cognac champagne worth £175 from a Sainsbury's in South Woodford.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (May 18).

No pleas have been entered, and Weekes will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 15.

He has been remanded in custody until that date.

Section 18 GBH: Wounding with intent is the more serious of the GBH offences, and requires the prosecution to prove that the defendant intended to wound and/or cause the harm.