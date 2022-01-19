Nana Oppong, 41, whose last known address was West Road in Newham, is among 12 men wanted by police who have links to Spain - Credit: National Crime Agency

A Newham man linked to the alleged drive-by murder of a grandfather may have fled to the Costa del Sol, police say.

Nana Oppong, 41, is featured in an appeal by the National Crime Agency (NCA) to find 12 of the UK’s most wanted fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain.

He is wanted by Essex Police in connection with the fatal shooting of Robert Powell, 50, at a house party in Roydon on June 13 2020.

Mr Oppong is accused of driving to the party and shooting Mr Powell eight times with a 9mm pistol.

It is alleged the pair were from rival criminal networks.

Mr Oppong is described as black and of athletic appearance, with two circular scars above his right eye.

He also has a scar on his stomach near his naval and series of small scars on his left hand and fingers.

Police say Mr Oppong - whose last known address was West Road, near West Ham Park - has links to Marbella in Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The NCA has launched the new appeal in partnership with the independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement and UK policing.

The wanted men – who are believed to have links to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands - are accused of crimes including murder, large scale drugs trafficking and supplying firearms and ammunition.

NCA director general of operations Steve Rodhouse said: “Spain is not a safe haven.

“We have a brilliant relationship with the country’s various law enforcement agencies and work together daily to protect the public."

He added: “The last thing the fugitives’ associates will want is the combined determination and capabilities of the UK and Spanish law enforcement focusing on them.

“Many of these fugitives will be trying to blend in to the large British communities who have made their homes in Spain, and if you are resident, you may know one of them from your town or village."

Anyone with information about Mr Oppong or any of the other wanted men is urged to call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, information can be reported via crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives using an anonymous online form.