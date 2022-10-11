Newham junior doctor 'gutted' after motorbike stolen

Azraf Chowdhury, a junior doctor at Southend Hospital, with one of his motorbikes - Credit: Azraf Chowdhury

A doctor from Newham was left “speechless” after finishing a busy night shift to find his new motorbike had been snatched just hours after he bought it.

Azraf Chowdhury, a 24-year-old junior doctor at Southend Hospital, is appealing for the public’s help to find his motorbike - which he had only purchased on Saturday (October 8).

He returned to the hospital car park at 4am on Sunday morning after working the night shift, only to find the motorbike had been stolen.

A devastated Azraf said: “I am gutted.

“This was my first-ever big bike, and I only managed to ride it once.

“It had numerous locks on the bike, so I am shocked that it has been stolen.

“To say I was heartbroken is an understatement.

“I commute in everyday from east London, and this new bike made it so much easier to travel than my old ones.

“This will now make it so much harder for me again.”

Azraf's newly purchased bike, which he has reported stolen to police - Credit: Azraf Chowdhury

Azraf, who is only two months into his role as a junior doctor at Southend Hospital, has reported the theft to police.

He admits he was initially left “speechless” when finding his motorbike had been stolen.

“It just shocks me that someone would steal and steal from a hospital of all places,” Azraf continued.

“Could you imagine if someone had gone into the hospital to see a dying loved one and came out to find it was their car or bike stolen?”

Despite the disappointment, he says his job helps to give him a different perspective on the matter.

He added: “This really does hurt, but I am quite lucky that I work in a hospital, so I am able to put the loss of material objects into perspective.

“Ultimately it is just a thing and what really matters is the health and wellbeing of those around you.”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to Southend Hospital at around 4am on October 9 following reports of a motorbike being stolen.

“Due to a lack of positive lines of enquiry, including no CCTV or forensic opportunities, this investigation has been filed. Should we be made aware of any new information, this investigation could be re-opened.”