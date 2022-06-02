Newham: Days of action target fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour

The Community Safety Days of Action brought police and council officers together to tackle issues in Newham - Credit: Newham Council

Fly-tippers and people causing anti-social behaviour are being targeted as part of Newham Council's Community Safety Days of Action.

Officers from the council's Community Safety Team, worked with the Metropolitan Police, Licensing, Trading Standards, Housing, Parking Enforcement, and Cleansing to tackle issues over two days.

The Green Street Neighbourhood Day of Action took place on May 25, covering Green Street East, Green Street West and Boleyn Wards.

There was also a borough-wide initiative on May 29, focused on crime and anti-social behaviour issues and hotspots.

As a result of both days of action, 20 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued for a range of offences, 167 fly-tips were looked into and 22 Trade Waste Producer Notices were handed out to businesses - requiring them to produce a valid trade waste disposal contract.

The initiative saw crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots and problematic locations identified using council data.

Officers then patrolled the hotspot areas and every street, park and green space during the course of the days of action.

Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe, cabinet member for Crime and Community Safety, said: “Our Community Safety Days of action are hitting back hard at the people who disrespect our communities.

"Our residents have made it clear that they don’t want to see anti-social behaviour on their streets and in our community."

The councillor explained how the most recent days of action tackled fly-tipping, street drinking, illegal street trading and other "undesirable activities".



