Teenager's sentence increased following 'cowardly' acid attack

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:54 AM April 9, 2022
Linden Crick, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford, who squirted acid in the face of a teenage boy he was attempting to rob in Newham 

Linden Crick, 17, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford has had his sentence extended to 14 years following a Newham acid attack - Credit: Met Police

A teenage acid attacker has received an increased sentence of 14 years after leaving a victim partially blind. 

Linden Crick, 17, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford squirted acid in the face of a teenager he was attempting to rob in Plashet Park in East Ham, Newham. 

The attack left the 17-year-old victim disfigured, with only 40 per cent vision in his right eye, and 10pc in his left. 

Crick was arrested on April 22. 

Following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, he was found guilty on October 7 of section 18 GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, six counts of attempted robbery and applying a corrosive fluid with intent. 

He was sentenced to eight years' detention.

However, solicitor general and MP Alex Chalk QC referred Crick's case to the Court of Appeal.

On April 8, the court found Crick's initial sentence to be "unduly lenient". It was increased to a total extended sentence of 14 years, with 11 years' detention and three years' extended licence. 

The solicitor general Chalk described the attack as 'horrific and cowardly'. 

