Jailed: Doorman who raped vulnerable woman at restaurant

A restaurant doorman who raped a woman after he found her having a panic attack has been jailed.

Neil Brown, 50, who lives in West Ham, was working at a restaurant in Quayside, Cambridge on August 4, 2018, when the victim entered to use the toilet about 9.30pm.

Brown followed the woman into the toilets and when he found her having a panic attack, he offered her the use of a staff office to allow her to calm down.

But when they got there, Brown forcibly removed her clothing and raped her.

Investigator Det Con Faye Patterson said: “Brown was a predator who saw opportunity in a vulnerable woman and took full advantage of her helplessness.

"He has shown absolutely no remorse throughout the investigation and court case."

Brown, of Ronald Avenue, was later arrested and claimed he had never met the victim when interviewed.

Forensic tests revealed a full DNA match but Brown continued to plead his innocence.

Following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court, he was found guilty by a jury on December 3 this year of rape and sexual assault.

Brown was jailed for six years and eight months on Tuesday (December 21).