A masked driver who transported two gunmen as they carried out two shootings on the same night - which left one man dead and a second seriously injured - has been jailed for 35 years.

On November 1, 2020, father-of-two Jason Diallo was knocked off a bicycle in Balfour Road, Ilford, before being shot in the head.

The 30-year-old died at the scene.

Fifteen minutes later, a 29-year-old victim was badly hurt when he was shot in the chest in Garvary Road, Custom House.

Following a jury trial, the driver - 26-year-old Muhsin Mohamed, of Leytonstone Road in Maryland - was found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

His co-accused Tyrelle Joseph - who was not in the car but was reportedly a “key player in the enterprise” - was acquitted of murder and attempted murder, but was convicted of assisting an offender.

The pair were both convicted at the Old Bailey yesterday - June 13 - where they returned for sentencing today (June 14).

Mohamed was sentenced to life imprisonment, and must serve a minimum 35-year term for murder and 30 years for attempted murder - to run concurrently.

Joseph, 21, of Banks Way in Manor Park, has been jailed for seven years.

He was found to have helped with planning before and after the shootings.

Jurors heard that in both cases, the shooter emerged from a stolen S-Max which was travelling on false plates and was later set on fire.

During the trial, eyewitnesses to the shooting of Mr Diallo described how two masked men emerged from the the vehicle, the one from the passenger side carrying a gun.

One said, 'Did you get him?' and the other replied, 'Yes, I got him', the jury was told.

In the second shooting, the victim had been walking along Garvary Road, having bought a kebab when a car blocked his way.

A man in a face mask got out and shouted, “Yo what’s your name”, before opening fire without waiting for a reply.

The victim ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC said the two shootings were not “on the spur of the moment” but “planned and organised”.

Jurors were told the motive for the attacks involving an unidentified shooter was not known and there was no evidence the victims knew each other.