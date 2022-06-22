Moosakhan Nasiri was stabbed to death in Plashet Park - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of Moosakhan Nasiri, who was stabbed to death in Plashet Park five years ago.

Moosakhan was only 20-years-old when he lost his life during an altercation in the park on October 15, 2017.

Police were called to the area just after 4pm where they found Moosakhan suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem held two days later gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Javid Ahmadzai was charged yesterday - Tuesday, June 21 - after being extradited from France.

The 27-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later the same day, and will remain in custody until he next appears at the Old Bailey tomorrow (June 23).

Four males were previously arrested and charged with Moosakhan's murder, but they were all acquitted in 2018 after a trial at the Central Criminal Court.