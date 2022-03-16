The Met says 35 people were arrested during week-long targeted operation in Newham and Waltham Forest - Credit: Photographic and Imaging Unit

Thirty five people were arrested during a week-long community policing operation across Newham and Waltham Forest which saw four drug-related warrants carried out.

A raid in Vansittart Road, Forest Gate, resulted in two men - aged 56 and 53 respectively - being arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

They have since been bailed while the investigation continues.

Scotland Yard says all activities carried out during the week of action, which began on March 7, were in direct response to issues raised by the local community.

On top of the arrests and warrants, police say they executed 66 weapons sweeps, issued 10 antisocial behaviour warnings and took part in 38 "engagement activities."

Det Ch Supt Richard Tucker, who is in charge of policing for Newham and Waltham Forest, said: "Whilst recent events may have understandably dented the confidence the public have in (the Met), activities such as this week of action demonstrate what we stand for.

"Officers have been out across the boroughs, listening residents’ concerns as well as taking robust action to keep people safe.

"This action is not a one off and the hard work continues beyond this week for us.

"We remain as committed as ever to making where you live as safe as possible."

Throughout the week, officers conducted 129 foot patrols across the two boroughs, particularly in school routes and in areas of concern as identified by local residents.

In Newham, officers from Upton Lane Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) joined the Sisters Forum for walk and talk events.

They chatted with women and community groups about how safe they perceived the area to be, the priorities they feel need addressing and how the police can be best directed to support them.

Officers also joined The Faithful Friends of Forest Gate to come together and address policing issues important to their congregations.

The weapon sweeps focussed on areas at risk of violence and those where residents had raised concerns with their SNTs.

East Ham SNT used these patrols and sweeps to help tackle suspected drug use in their parks, while some of the newest recruits were out with schools officers doing sweeps around Prince Regent Lane.