Officer jailed for GBH in police stop is sacked without notice

Published: 6:03 PM May 18, 2021

A police officer who was jailed for grievous bodily harm (GBH) has been sacked without notice by the Met.

Pc Charlie Harrison was on duty in plain clothes when he lashed out with his foot and knocked a man to the ground in front of his two sons in Sebert Road, Forest Gate, on New Year's Eve in 2018.

The 39-year-old, who was attached to the Met's violent crime taskforce, appeared to be carrying out a police stop, according to the Met.

Cmdr Paul Betts said: "This is a very serious matter with Pc Harrison jailed following his conviction for GBH.

"A misconduct hearing has now been held and Pc Harrison’s actions found to have fallen well below the standard we expect of our police officers.

"This type of behaviour has no place in our police service and it is right Pc Harrison has now been dismissed without notice. He will also be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list."

The officer was convicted by a majority verdict on Friday, March 26 following a five-day trial at Southwark Crown Court.

He was sentenced to two years and three months’ behind bars at the same court on April 12.

The victim suffered a fractured knee when he hit the ground. The man, who is aged in his 40s, required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The father reported the attack to the watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as a public complaint in January 2019. However, the IOPC decided the Met should investigate.

A probe was launched by officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards and Pc Harrison was charged with GBH) seven months later.

A special case hearing was held for Pc Harrison to answer allegations that his conduct breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct and use of force on Tuesday, May 18.

The hearing found all the allegations proven and Pc Harrison was sacked without notice.