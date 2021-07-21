Men from Canning Town and Leytonstone charged with theft from Wembley Stadium

Published: 8:48 PM July 21, 2021

Yusaf Amin of Clifford Road, Canning Town, and Dalha Mohamad, of Anglian Road, Leytonstone, have been charged with a theft from Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

Two men have been charged in connection with a theft from Wembley Stadium.

Yusaf Amin of Clifford Road, Canning Town, and Dalha Mohamad, of Anglian Road, Leytonstone, were charged with theft by post.

The pair, who are both aged 18, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 30.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the items would have allowed people without authorised access into Wembley for the Euro 2020 final.