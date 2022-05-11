Wanted: Four people Newham police wish to speak to
- Credit: Newham MPS
Four people - including rapper Wiley - are wanted by Newham police in connection with offences such as burglary and failing to appear in court.
The local MPS has issued a public appeal to help locate the people they wish to speak to.
1. David John Putland, 50
Police wish to speak with Putland following a burglary which took place on August 19 last year.
The non-residential burglary occurred between 8-9pm that night on Hallsville Road in Canning Town.
Putland is known to frequent Newham.
2. Arturas Brizinskas, 31, and Eva Flederyte, 24
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters believe cigarettes caused four-hour Beckton blaze
- 2 Pensioner dies after being critically injured in East Ham crash
- 3 Two arrests after multi-vehicle crash on Barking Road
- 4 Wanted: Four people Newham police wish to speak to
- 5 Gainsborough Avenue stabbing: 14-year-old boy charged
- 6 Teenager from Newham still missing
- 7 Burglars jailed for violent Upminster burglary where boy, 11, was shot
- 8 Wiley wanted after court no-show amid assault and burglary charges
- 9 Noble: I've had little time to think about retirement
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of drug offence after aggravated burglary
This pair are wanted for failing to return on police bail following a non-residential burglary which occurred on December 15, at around 3.20am on Romford Road.
Their last known location was Newham.
3. Richard Cowie, 42
Cowie is wanted for failing to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11, 2021.
He stands accused of burglary and assault by beating following an incident at a flat in Forest Gate.