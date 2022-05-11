Three of the four people police wish to speak to in connection with incidents in Newham - Credit: Newham MPS

Four people - including rapper Wiley - are wanted by Newham police in connection with offences such as burglary and failing to appear in court.

The local MPS has issued a public appeal to help locate the people they wish to speak to.

1. David John Putland, 50

Police wish to speak with Putland following a burglary which took place on August 19 last year.

David John Putland, 50 - Credit: Newham MPS

The non-residential burglary occurred between 8-9pm that night on Hallsville Road in Canning Town.

Putland is known to frequent Newham.

2. Arturas Brizinskas, 31, and Eva Flederyte, 24

Arturas Brizinskas, 31 - Credit: Newham MPS

This pair are wanted for failing to return on police bail following a non-residential burglary which occurred on December 15, at around 3.20am on Romford Road.

Their last known location was Newham.

Eva Flederyte, 24 - Credit: Newham MPS

3. Richard Cowie, 42

Cowie is wanted for failing to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11, 2021.

He stands accused of burglary and assault by beating following an incident at a flat in Forest Gate.