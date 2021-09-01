News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jailed Maryland man who made £1m from forged ID ordered to repay nearly £30k

Jon King

Published: 5:25 PM September 1, 2021   
Sergiy Mykhaylov (left) and Genadijs Kalinins

Sergiy Mykhaylov (left) forged documents from his former home in Maryland while Genadijs Kalinins acted as a middle man sourcing fake ID for organised crime gangs. - Credit: NCA

Two men jailed for supplying fake ID have been ordered to pay a total of £350,000 of their illicit earnings or face a combined four and a half years in prison.

Ukrainian national Sergiy Mykhaylov used his former home in Falmouth Road, Maryland as a forgery factory set up with equipment capable of producing tens of thousands of false documents.

The 41-year-old ran an online business through which he received orders and posted forged ID to customers across the UK.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) recovered more than 3,000 ID documents; 3,500 passport-style photos and 300 construction skills certificate scheme cards. They also found 40,000 bank cards and £15,000.

Just before his arrest in June 2018, Mykhaylov was seen handing over six forged ID cards which he had produced to order for regular customer Genadijs Kalinins.

Kalinins, a 40-year-old Ukrainian then living in Lushes Road in Loughton, Essex, acted as a middle man sourcing fraudulent documents for organised crime gangs.

Evidence suggests they were then used by people who had been smuggled illegally into the UK to secure jobs or rental properties.

Kalinins and Mykhaylov both pleaded guilty to multiple fraud offences and were sentenced on September 21,  2018 at Blackfriars Crown Court to six years and three months and five years and six months respectively.

Mykhaylov agreed the proceeds of his crimes had been £1,143,000 at Southwark Crown Court on August 23.

The court found his available assets are £29,518, which he must pay within three months or face returning to prison for another 18 months.

At the same court on August 24, Kalinins accepted his criminal earnings amounted to £559,520. His available assets, including his home and a BMW car, were valued at £313,539. 

He faces another three years behind bars if the sum is not paid within three months.

Mark McCormack, NCA branch commander, said: "The forged documents generated and sold by Mykhaylov and Kalinins could be used by other criminals to assist them in money laundering, fraud, and immigration crime.

"By providing these services, both men aligned themselves with the organised criminals who endanger the vulnerable by using illegal and often dangerous methods of entry to the country. It is only right any benefit they gained from this should be stripped from them."

