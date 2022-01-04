Yahya Aboukar - the man charged with the murder of Kirsty Louise Ashley - will enter his plea at the Old Bailey on March 18 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man charged with the murder of a woman found in Forest Gate on Boxing Day is to enter his plea at a March hearing.

Yahya Aboukar, 26, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley, whose body was found in Earlham Grove on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26).

Police were called just before noon on that day after concerns had been raised about the welfare of a resident.

The body of Ms Ashley was found, with a post-mortem examination since undertaken confirming the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Aboukar was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command.

He and the deceased victim were known to each other.

Aboukar appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on December 28, before being remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court three days later (December 31).

The 26-year-old will next appear at the Old Bailey on March 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).