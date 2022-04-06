Ali will next appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on June 22 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of fatally stabbing an 80-year-old woman in Manor Park will enter his plea in June.

Shotera Bibi died after being found with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue on Saturday morning (April 2).

A post-mortem examination since undertaken confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

An arrest was made nearby shortly after the incident.

Subell Ali, also of Landseer Avenue, has since been charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 4, and at the Old Bailey today (April 6).

Ali will next appear at the same court for a plea hearing on June 22.

He has been remanded in custody until that date.