News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Manor Park stabbing: Accused to enter plea in June

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:27 PM April 6, 2022
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey, on Old Bailey, central London. Photo:

Ali will next appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on June 22 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man accused of fatally stabbing an 80-year-old woman in Manor Park will enter his plea in June.

Shotera Bibi died after being found with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue on Saturday morning (April 2). 

A post-mortem examination since undertaken confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest. 

An arrest was made nearby shortly after the incident.

Subell Ali, also of Landseer Avenue, has since been charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on April 4, and at the Old Bailey today (April 6).

Ali will next appear at the same court for a plea hearing on June 22.

He has been remanded in custody until that date.

London Live News
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Knife Crime
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 80's was fatally stabbed in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park

Knife Crime

Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Some of the wraps of drugs seized by police

London Live News

Drug dealer from Canning Town caught after trying to run from police

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Bertil Baluba of Silvertown and Jeffrey Michael of Rotherhithe were jailed after attempted robbery at a Rochester business

London Live News

Two jailed after woman assaulted in attempted business robbery

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Kamran Haider, 39, of Colinton Road, Goodmayes, murdered Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries

London Live News

Goodmayes man jailed for murdering girlfriend’s toddler daughter

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon