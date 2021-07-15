Man charged with drink driving after Beckton flyover crash

Published: 11:05 AM July 15, 2021

A man has been charged following a collision involving two cars on the A13 shortly before midnight on Sunday, July 11. - Credit: 11ZERO3 / Twitter: @_11ZERO3_

A Manor Park man is due in court charged with drink driving after a crash on the Beckton Flyover.

It follows an alleged collision involving two cars on the A13 shortly before midnight on Sunday, July 11.

A Met Police spokesperson said there were no reports of any other serious injuries.

Daniel Kwame Yeboah, 23, was arrested and taken into custody before later being charged with driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 27.