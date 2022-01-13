Have you seen this man? Mohammed Shahid Ali is urgently wanted by police on recall to prison having failed to comply with the conditions of his release - Credit: Met Police

A man known to commit offences on the train and tube network is wanted urgently by police.

Mohammed Shahid Ali is wanted on a recall to prison having failed to comply with the conditions of his release.

Police say the 38-year-old should not be approached and may pose a risk to the public and young children.

Ali had been living in the Newham area, though his last known location was Tilbury.

He is known to frequent Victoria Park and the City of London.

The wanted man also has wider links to Essex, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Ali has a thick beard and receding hair which is grey/curly and messy on the sides.

He typically wears a woolly hat, navy blue jogging bottoms, black jacket and red/white trainers.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ali should call police on 999 immediately.

Those with information are asked to call 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 3579/13JAN.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.