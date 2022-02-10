Police are appealing for help to trace Gigi Bratasanu, who is believed to be aged between 40 and 45. - Credit: Met Police

Do you know where the man pictured is?

Gigi Bratasanu has been linked to up to 20 alleged theft offences on buses, all in the Newham area.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for help to locate him.

Mr Bratasanu, believed to be aged between 40 and 45, is described as 6ft tall and slim, with receding grey hair and a beard.

Anyone who knows where he is, or has other information which may assist the police, is asked to call 101 and provide the reference 2108/27JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.