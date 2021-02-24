News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

East Ham money laundering suspect arrested in people smuggling probe

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:30 AM February 24, 2021   
NCA investigation into small boat people smuggling.

A 45-year-old living in East Ham was arrested in the Wood Green area and is being questioned on suspicion of money laundering offences. - Credit: National Crime Agency

A man living in East Ham who is suspected of money laundering and handling payments relating to people smuggling has been arrested.

The 45-year-old Iranian national was detained in the Wood Green area by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers yesterday (February 23).

Investigators suspect he has been involved in processing payments made by migrants who successfully reached the UK in small boats.

NCA branch commander Matt Rivers said: “Organised criminals need money launderers to process their profits and make that money seem legitimate.

“In tackling organised immigration crime, we are focusing on those who enable this criminality, whether it be through social media advertising, transport or financial services.

You may also want to watch:

“Those who provide these services are essentially assisting an activity that exploits desperation for profit and puts lives dangerously at risk."

The arrest was made as part of an operation carried out by Project Invigor, an organised immigration crime taskforce led by the NCA and including Immigration Enforcement, Border Force, the CPS and the Home Office.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after car smashes into house in Maryland
  2. 2 Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station
  3. 3 Newham council tax hike a step closer as mayor accuses government of breaking Covid-19 funding promise
  1. 4 East Ham barber disappointed by Covid-19 lockdown easing roadmap
  2. 5 Parking charges, Covid, unneutered cats and driving into London
  3. 6 Leyton Orient slip down the table after late defeat to Bradford City
  4. 7 Leyton Orient boss Embleton 'frustrated' with late penalty which led to Bradford defeat
  5. 8 Newham Mayor says quality homes 'a right' as housing projects begin
  6. 9 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  7. 10 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
Crime
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

Coronavirus

Mayor 'seeking a guarantee' over hotel quarantine in Newham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, east London after two men died at a pro

Double murder latest: Woman charged with perverting course of justice

Tom Ambrose

person
Fire damage on the front of a house in Caspian Walk, Beckton.

London Fire Brigade

House badly damaged in early morning Beckton fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Abdul Shakoor

Coronavirus

Tributes to former lorry driver who died after positive Covid test

Jon King

Author Picture Icon