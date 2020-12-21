Man found stabbed and shot in Forest Gate

Published: 10:44 AM December 21, 2020

A man was found stabbed and shot in Skelton Road, Forest Gate, on Saturday (December 19). - Credit: Jon King

A man is in a stable condition after being stabbed and shot.

The victim was found by police in Skelton Road, Forest Gate suffering from gunshot and stab injuries on Saturday, December 19.

Police carried out first aid on the man after being called to reports of a shooting in Dunbar Road at 8.50pm on Saturday.

They found the victim, who is believed to be in his late teens, yards away in Skelton Road.

A Met spokesperson said: "Paramedics from London’s Air Ambulance treated the man at the scene before he was taken to an east London hospital.

"He remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

A knife, which police have linked to the stabbing, has been found, but at this stage there have been no arrests. Officers continue to make enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6761/19Dec.