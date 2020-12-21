News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man found stabbed and shot in Forest Gate

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 10:44 AM December 21, 2020   
Skelton Road

A man was found stabbed and shot in Skelton Road, Forest Gate, on Saturday (December 19). - Credit: Jon King

A man is in a stable condition after being stabbed and shot.

The victim was found by police in Skelton Road, Forest Gate suffering from gunshot and stab injuries on Saturday, December 19.

Police carried out first aid on the man after being called to reports of a shooting in Dunbar Road at 8.50pm on Saturday.

They found the victim, who is believed to be in his late teens, yards away in Skelton Road.

A Met spokesperson said: "Paramedics from London’s Air Ambulance treated the man at the scene before he was taken to an east London hospital.

You may also want to watch:

"He remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

A knife, which police have linked to the stabbing, has been found, but at this stage there have been no arrests. Officers continue to make enquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Armed police in Forest Gate after reports of gunshot
  2. 2 Man found stabbed and shot in Forest Gate
  3. 3 Finance rules broken at East London Science School, report finds
  1. 4 Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate
  2. 5 Jailed: Man who attacked police with an axe in Plaistow
  3. 6 Investigation after man dies in Stratford
  4. 7 Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12
  5. 8 Work begins on feasibility of extending DLR from Gallions Reach
  6. 9 Crews battle early morning house fire in East Ham
  7. 10 North Woolwich stabbing: Teenager charged with murder of Kayjon Lubin

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6761/19Dec.

Crime
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New electric buses to serve route 323

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon

Newham considers introducing charge for school meals

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Christmas plans cancelled as east London moves into Tier 4

Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Logo Icon

Education

Stratford School Academy pupils pen artistic tributes to Marcus Rashford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon