News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man sentenced for illegal subletting of council home

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:02 PM November 24, 2021
Ushers and support staff at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Hollybush Hill are being balloted.

Emille Henderson, of York Road, Watford, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court - Credit: Ken Mears

A man who subletted a Newham Council home whilst owning and living in a house elsewhere has been sentenced at court.

Emille Henderson, 44, of York Road, Watford, obtained a council tenancy in 1998 but bought a property in West Thurrock in 2007, which he lived in with his family.

At no time did he inform Newham he was no longer using his council property as his main home or say that someone else had moved in, the council said.

Henderson moved from West Thurrock to Watford in 2017 but continued to sublet the council home.

His tenancy was terminated last year and the property has been let to a family that were homeless.

Henderson admitted two counts of unlawful subletting after an investigation by the council's housing fraud team.

Councillor Shaban Mohammed, cabinet member for housing services, said: “This case sends a very clear message that whoever you are, you cannot expect to get away with fraud."

Most Read

  1. 1 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  2. 2 Beckton man jailed for role in drugs gang after £2m cannabis plants seizure
  3. 3 Man masturbates on Central line train in front of two women
  1. 4 Man sentenced for illegal subletting of council home
  2. 5 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
  3. 6 12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies
  4. 7 'The talent is incredible': Robbie Williams meets students at Here East
  5. 8 Silvertown Tunnel could revive Royal Docks 'ghost town', traders claim
  6. 9 Revealed: Complaints made against the Met Police in 2020/21
  7. 10 Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 22, Henderson was sentenced to an eight month suspended prison sentence, ordered to pay a £4,313 unlawful profit order and £500 costs.

Newham Council
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Stevenson subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse.

London Live

'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
Sharmake Mohamud, aged 22 from Newham, who was shot in Green Lanes,  close to the junction with West Green Road

London Live

Sharmake Mohamud murder: Six arrested in raids over north London shooting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A dilapidated boat

London Live

Newham man convicted for plot to smuggle Albanian migrants into UK on boat

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Custody images of Edward Nadif and Daren Cohen

London Live

Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon