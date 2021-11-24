Man sentenced for illegal subletting of council home

A man who subletted a Newham Council home whilst owning and living in a house elsewhere has been sentenced at court.

Emille Henderson, 44, of York Road, Watford, obtained a council tenancy in 1998 but bought a property in West Thurrock in 2007, which he lived in with his family.

At no time did he inform Newham he was no longer using his council property as his main home or say that someone else had moved in, the council said.

Henderson moved from West Thurrock to Watford in 2017 but continued to sublet the council home.

His tenancy was terminated last year and the property has been let to a family that were homeless.

Henderson admitted two counts of unlawful subletting after an investigation by the council's housing fraud team.

Councillor Shaban Mohammed, cabinet member for housing services, said: “This case sends a very clear message that whoever you are, you cannot expect to get away with fraud."

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 22, Henderson was sentenced to an eight month suspended prison sentence, ordered to pay a £4,313 unlawful profit order and £500 costs.